Music sensation Slyta readies debut single 'Prisoner of Love'

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: GNA

Rising female Afrobeat sensation Slyta is set to release her debut single titled “Prisoner of Love” on December 3, 2021.



According to the budding music sensation, her upcoming single unravels uncertainties in a modern relationship with some romantically worded lyrics.



Speaking in an interview ahead of the release, Slyta, who is known in real life as Grace Oberko-Newman, said she was looking forward to making her breakthrough in the music industry with this well-curated piece.



“I am hopeful that this song would make waves when it is finally released because of its uniqueness. Music lovers would certainly love this song and they should watch out for me as the next breakout biggest female superstar,” she said.



She also revealed that her new song would be accompanied by some captivating visuals and music lovers should be on the lookout.