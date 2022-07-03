Music promoted on TikTok do not last long – Zack GH

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Kumawood movie star and musician Zack GH known in real life as Razak Amissah has rubbished arguments that TikTok is the best medium for promoting music.



According to him, though TikTok can make both artiste and music popular, it does not have the ability to make songs trend for long compared to the traditional media.



“Tik Tok of course has come to help, but the question is can it last long as we all expect it to do. If you make it there with your song, you are gone, but the song does not last. This is because the TikTok stars always look for new songs to jump onto,” Zack GH told MyNewsGH.com’s Syxtus Eshun in an interview in reaction to claims by Tik Tok star Asantewaa that artists cannot blow without them.



Zack GH however admits that TikTok has come to help the industry but was quick to add that it can never take the place of the traditional way of promoting songs.



“The traditional promotions (TV and Radio) will always be there. It will never pass away. Just as it has been there, it will be there forever. TV and radio stations will always play your songs; they will add them to their playlist.”