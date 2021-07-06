Music producers must support up and coming musicians to improve content - B2AAZ

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: Isaac Asare, Contributor

Music producers have been urged to support up-and-coming artists to help sustain good music in the country.



Ghana's sensational musician Nana Kofi Amoah, known in showbiz as B2AAZ explained that most young and up-and-coming musicians go through a lot of hardships in getting support from industry players.



Having been in the system over the past 25 years, the musician accused most producers of concentrating on only known and popular musicians leaving the young and upcoming ones behind.



"My brother, the producers at the time were only interested in already known artists like Reggie Rockson, Akyeame, VIP, Nananom, and the rest because they have not songs on our airwaves. It was only H Royal studio at Achimota who concentrated and groomed young artists like myself in the late 1990s" B2AAZ told the media.



B2AAZ complained such actions have had a negative impact on the quality of songs we have on the market as much lost hope in doing music at the time.



However, the musician has commended Richie Mensah for taking it upon himself to groom young artists who are now making hit songs, such as Kuami Eugene and Kidi among many others.



B2AAZ has a lot of songs to his credit and has currently released a new single making hit on most airwaves and online portals.



A lot of Ghanaian up-and-coming musicians have over the years expressed bitterness in most producers for failing to acknowledge their hard work by producing their songs.