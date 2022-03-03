Music producer Eyoh Soundboy is dead

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eyoh dies



Friends, family, fans mourn Eyoh



Eyoh's wife speaks on his demise



The Ghanaian showbiz industry has been hit with yet another devastating news as musician and record producer, Eyoh Soundboy, has died after battling kidney failure.



Eyoh Soundboy was reported dead on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. According to his wife, Aisha Yussif, he passed on in his home.



Prior to his demise, there had been attempts by his wife and some showbiz personalities, including D Black and David Oscar, to solicit funds for his treatment.



"The cost of this treatment is really high. We say we have music bodies that are governing what we do as artistes and producers. GHAMRO, MUSIGA, and even the Ministry of Tourism. I think it should be very easy for you guys to take up. He's been a music producer for years. Please look into this, this is not somebody's rent, this is somebody's life... I'm one person, there's little I could do," said D Black who had made an undisclosed donation.



Soundboy's wife had in July 2021 said on Rainbow Radio that he was in a critical condition and needed urgent help.



"He has been sick for the past five months but we never knew it was a kidney problem until a month ago. We have been moving from one hospital to another, and yet, they could not detect it was a kidney failure until a month ago. He was treated for malaria, typhoid and ulcer, but it was kidney failure. He is currently on admission at Ridge," she said.



In an Instagram post in July, Eyoh announced that he needed a kidney. His post read: "Kidney needed urgently. Any help, please?"





Unfortunately, Eyoh Soundboy has succumbed to the disease.Eyoh produced monster hit songs, including 'Seke' by Dr. Slim.