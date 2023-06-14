Music lovers divided over ‘Poster Boy’ for Ghana Drill Music

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following the decision of the Recording Academy, organizers of the Grammy Awards to include Ghanaian Drill as a music genre that qualifies to be nominated for the newly created Grammy category, ‘Best African Music Performance’, music lovers have been divided on electing a specific artiste whose music helped Ghana music achieve this new feat.



While, there has been a consensus that, this new achievement was made possible by local Kumasi-based music group, Asakaa Boys, music lovers, specifically, social media users have expressed diverse opinions on who led the movement.



Fans have been divided behind the following rappers; Jay Bhad, Yaw Tog and Kwaku DMC. Followers of Jay Bhad argue that he should be the ‘poster boy’ for Ghanaian Drill because he has been consistent in releasing drill hits since the group’s debut, while fans of Yaw Tog, a former member of Asakaa Boys, argue that he is fit to be the ‘poster boy’ because his feature with Kwesi Arthur, and UK rapper, Stormzy gave Ghanaian Drill an international appeal.



For Kwaku DMC, he was nominated largely for the key role he played in the formation of Asakaa Boys.



The Grammy “Best African Music Performance” category is open to both contemporary and traditional music from the African continent including Afrobeats, Afro-pop, Amapiano, High Life, Fuji, Ghanaian Drill and many others.



Netizens express their views on who is Ghanaian Drill ‘Poster View’:





This niqqa is the reason why Ghanaian drill is recognized by Grammy

Asakaa to wiase ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ZOa01D2WN2 — BRADLEY OMAR ???? (@Bradley_omar16) June 14, 2023

The Asakaa introduced a captivating new genre to Ghanaian music, now recognized and embraced worldwide as Ghanaian Drill. Grammy is coming ????, Kk too ain't stopping ???? — BLACKO (@blacksherif__) June 14, 2023

Stomzy came in for who?

Of course Yaw Tog

The boy gave life to the title'Ghanaian Drill' when he was in SHS 2 in Opoku Ware School in KSi

So imagine the kind of hard work he put in his work to get that feature with Stomzy and Kwesi Arthur

Please don't steal this from the boy???? pic.twitter.com/G1XwzvR01X — DJ RANDY???????? (@DjRandy83173979) June 13, 2023

EAN/FNOQ