Music legends whose death shook the country

Entertainment of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In most Ghanaian communities, death is considered a transitional culture. What that means is that death is inevitable; once you are given birth to, you must surely die and transit to the world of immortals.



Regardless of this knowledge, the death, no matter how it happened and who the victim is, courts tears and sorrows from the bereaved and persons who, one way or the other, had encounters with the deceased.



The Ghanaian music industry has seen some of its 'soldiers' fall. The deaths did not only shake the industry; virtually the entire country was thrown into a state of mourning due to the level of prominence of the deceased, the impact they made on people's lives, and how solid their music careers were.



1. Papa Yankson



Papa Yankson was simply a musical genius. He was a lyricist, a true performer and had the ability to relate with his audience regardless of their race. The singer had 15 albums to his name and had performed in foreign countries like; the US, Canada, Belgium, Britain, Germany, Holland, Nigeria, Benin and the Ivory Coast.



Ghanaians were taken aback when on it was announced that the iconic Highlife singer had passed on. He died at the age of 73 after being ill for a while. Papa Yankson died on July 21, 2017.



His last public appearance was at the 2017 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards where he picked the Lifetime Achievement Honour.







2. Nana Ampadu



Nana Ampadu is arguably one of the greatest singers to have emanated from Ghana. He had over 800 songs to his name. He came to prominence in 1967 when he released his song 'Ebi Te Yie' (“Some Are Well Seated”), a song that was seen as critical of the then-governing National Liberation Council (NLC) which toppled Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah. The song disappeared from the airwaves, only returning after the end of military rule.



In 1973, he won a nationwide competition in Ghana and was crowned the “Adwontofoohene,” or King of Singers.



Nana Ampadu died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra.



He died at the age of 76.









3. AB Crenstil



Although he was ill, no one expected him to exit the world suddenly. After an exciting performance on the United Showbiz show and a memorable stage performance with Kuami Eugene, almost everyone thought the Highlife legend was going to be around for long.



It was, therefore, a shock when the country learnt on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, that the ‘Moses’ singer has passed on. While alive, he was known for his unparalleled songwriting skills, spectacular stage performances and more.



AB Crentsil died at the age of 79.









4. Awurama Badu



Born Rose Amoanu Gyamfuah. The iconic singer, Awurama Badu died on October 26, 2017, at the Effiduase Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region after battling a long ailment.



She left behind four children. Awuram Badu died at the age of 76 and was Saturday given a state burial in Kumasi.









5. George Forest



Sound engineer, George Forest died in the wee hours of Wednesday, August 31, 2016, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.



At the time of his death, family sources indicated that the legendary sound engineer finally gave up his ghost after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.



George Forest aside from his contribution to gospel music is also credited for a number of Highlife hit songs including Nana Acheampong's historic smash hit "Anka Ebeye Den Na Aye Wo Ya". He has also produced several hits for Gospel musician Cecilia Marfo, Obaapa Christy, Gifty Osei, Ernest Opoku, among others.









6. Nana Tuffour



Born on February 14, 1954, Nana Tuffour started his journey in music with keyboardist Alex Konadu. He later joined the Wanto Wazuri Band as a pianist and subsequently became the frontman of the band.



With the aim of releasing a solo album, he left for Nigeria. During his stay in the West African country, he worked as a keyboardist for King Sunny Ade, a famous Nigerian musician.



Nana Tuffour released his first album ‘Highlife Romance’ in 1979. ‘9-9-2-4’ as the musician was affectionately called, had over 15 albums, and a number of awards to his credit.



His popular songs included ‘Abeiku’, ‘Me Yere Dada’, ‘Owuo Sei Fie’, ‘Adeepena’ and ‘Manu Me Ho’.



James Nana Tuffour is said to have departed to eternity in the early hours of Monday, June 15 after a short illness at the age of 66-year-old.









7. Sonni Balli



Sonni Balli’s death was reported on, Thursday, 9 June 2022, afternoon and has since been mourned by industry players, some of whom broke the unfortunate news.



Although the exact cause of his death is yet to be confirmed, it is alleged that he passed on due to cardiac arrest. Sonni was a very influential Reggae Dancehall artiste and prior to his death, he had inspired stars like Samini, Stonebwoy and a host of others.



He was 40.









8. Kiki Gyan



The greatness of Kiki Gyan cannot be underscored. He was a core member of the Ghanaian-Caribbean music group Osibisa. Kiki was known for his exceptional keyboard skills.



However, his shine was fast diminished when he reportedly took to drugs. He allegedly died in a church in Ghana from AIDS and drug-related diseases.











EAN/BB