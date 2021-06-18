Music is spiritual, I choose music over books – Kojo Wadosty

Entertainment of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Kojo Wadosty has opened up on his decision to go into full-time music-making.



He believes that music is a spiritual and jealous art form. And thus, it would be grievous to give it a competitor.



The fast-rising rapper and Afrobeat singer revealed his reasons for shelving his educational certificates on the entertainment segment on the TV3 New Day show.



He confined in Mz Gee that he aims to focus primarily on his music career. His answer confirmed the notion that music as a craft cannot thrive when the focus is divided, hence, his decision to go into music full time.



He said, " Music is a full job. You cannot do any other thing and make music. You won’t be at your best. And the music you see it, it is very spiritual, like music is jealous. Immediately you want to attach it with any other thing, you won’t be able to do it well. And at the end of the day, you won’t achieve what you want to achieve.”



According to Wadosty, he believes you should translate the knowledge you gained from school and infuse it into your craft to be successful.



“So, I believe it is either you leave everything and use the knowledge you acquired in school to back your music. So that you can become the successful musician you want to be, or you just stop it, and you work. But I believe is best I do it full time,” he added.



Kojo Wadosty hopes to collaborate with great musicians to learn and get attention to his music career. He believes that featuring Kuami Eugene and JahLead will gain him a much-needed audience and an absolute music hit.



“I have a song I would love to collaborate with Kuami Eugene because right now, he is everywhere. And I have another song I would love to collaborate with JahLead. He is one artist I also love. I believe that when I get closer to them, their fan base will help me a lot. And I would learn because I will ask them questions that will help me.”