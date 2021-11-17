Music is not a backup job option – Singer

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Budding Afro-pop singer, Kiss Blaze, has posited that music is not an escape plan for people who have no jobs to do.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show on eTV Ghana, he was asked if it is true what people say that music as a profession is an alternative route or like a backup plan for people who do not succeed at what they really want to do. He replied in the negative.



“It’s a lie”, he said. According to the singer, “Music is a blessing and if you want to do music, it’s a full-time job on its own. Music pays so if you really want to do music then you should be set for it. You should have the passion for it so if you have the passion, then you can do music”.



Kiss Blaze told Foster that growing up, he wanted to be a pilot, however, that dream died when he discovered his musical talent and decided that music is what he really wants to do as a full-time profession.



He disclosed that it was when he got to Junior High School that he realized his love for music, however, it was not very smooth from the start because his parents wanted him to focus on school and were not in support of him doing music.



Still eager to follow his passion, kiss Blaze started performing at ‘Our day’ parties, and other school events and now, he is living his musical dream.