Music is in my DNA - Saj Songs

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: Multicdb

Fast-rising Nigerian artiste Saj Songs has revealed his innate desire and motivation for doing music.



The “canvoz hitmaker” stated in an interview with Multi CDB that music forms part of his life.



According to Saj, his song choices are informed by God and that he is convinced that God will steer him through the music journey.



“I can’t live without music because is a spiritual thing, It's part of me and can be found in my DNA”.



“Music is life and I believe that as an artise,the best way to communicate or send information is through music. The way I can reach people and for people to grab some awareness is music and that is what am doing”,he added.



Watch the full interview here



