Music has never been my priority ever since Castro disappeared – D-Black reveals

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: SammyKay Media

Ghanaian musician and businessman, D-Black has revealed that ever since the disappearance of Castro de Destroyer, music has never been his priority.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the Black Avenue Music boss stated that he and Castro used to be together always back then.



D-Black explained that he had his third album with his first single ft. Castro

(Personal Person) at the time, and Castro himself was releasing his 7th album with his first single ft. D-Black (Seihor) hence when the unfortunate incident happened it had an effect on him so decided to take a break from music.



The “Enjoyment minister” added that his hiatus from music for 5 years was because it was really difficult for him to perform the songs he had with Castro and ever since his ‘brother’ disappeared he hasn’t really told himself he is coming back 100 percent to music till now.



He stated that "may God’s will be done" when answering a question from the host about whether Castro is dead or alive.



Watch the video below:



