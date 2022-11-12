'Music has changed my life entirely' – Gyakie admits

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Talented Ghanaian singer and songwriter Gyakie has admitted that choosing music as a career has changed her life entirely.



She has also confessed that, had it not been for music and the love she gets from her fans, there are certain opportunities in life she would have never thought of.



Speaking in an interview on Luv FM in Kumasi, Gyakie revealed, “sometimes when I see some responses from social media it makes me feel that I need to keep promoting the project because people feel that they are not even done consuming it.”



According to Gyakie, the response from social media alone is a whole vibe all together.



“I get excited; I’m so proud. Whenever I look back I get astonished. Even when I compare my two EPs, there has been a mass difference, mass growth and so many changes that have happened in my life as well”, she responded to how music has transformed her life.



She further noted that she never imagined she could become a star one day.



“If somebody told me told me that the world would listen to me like four or five years ago, I would have been like really? I need to see it to be sure because I never saw this coming”, Gyakie said.