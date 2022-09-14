'Music business in Ghana is getting stupid' - Shatta Wale fumes

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Shatta Wale has once again taken to his Facebook wall to pour his heart out on what he says are the rots in the Ghana music industry.



His latest agitation has witnessed him label the local music business as 'stupid and foolish' after a radio presenter openly insulted Afrobeats singer Kelvyn Boy.



"Music business in Ghana is getting stupid to foolishness. No wonder I chose the streetz. If I say educated fools no one go understand. Fucken people," the SM boss fumed.



On Monday, Prince Tsegah popularly known as De Don of Hitz FM called Kelvyn Boy a fool for admitting on live radio that he smokes.



According to Don, the 'Down Flat' hitmaker should have kept that information private instead of trumpeting it to the general public. For this, the broadcaster described the musician as unwise.



“Even if you do it, for the sake of PR you have to control how people think about you. Down Flat song is a very big song devoid of profanity that people love and have started to admire you. In fact, this is your biggest song and at this time, this is how you want to mar that fame then Kelvyn Boy, you are very foolish to say what you said," De Don rebuked.



Shatta Wale in a series of Facebook posts dragged the Hitz FM presenter for disrespecting his colleague adding that he could have fought whoever put him in such a position.



"You sit on radio all in the name of content to break people's career ..Ah well not me. Like quickly …you chop your deek."|



In a separate post, he added: "The thing no b funny anymore. Da Don of hit fm YOU MESS UP BIG TIME BY INSULTING KELVYN BOY. AH !! HOW DO YOU GUYS SEE GH ARTISTE !!!HERRH !!!!! GHANA !! We fool ooo."



