Murdered Canadian-based Ghanaian, sister laid to rest on same day

Entertainment of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Canadian-based Ghanaian, the late Frank Kofi Osei, who was said to be gruesomely murdered by his side chick has finally been laid to rest.



One can recall that the late Frank Osei, while in Ghana for preparations towards his elder sister’s funeral, was allegedly murdered (poisoned and stabbed multiple times) by his lover named Safinatu Mohamed sometime in August 2022.



However, in the latest update, the deceased and his sister have finally been buried in their hometown in the Ashanti region.



It was rather a heart-wrenching sight to behold as their inconsolable mother could not bear the sight of the caskets containing the remains of her two children placed before her.



In a separate part of the video, the late Frank’s wife was captured standing beside her husband’s coffin in tears while performing some rituals which required her to take off her wedding rings and place them on the casket.



Notable among individuals present at the funeral was popular gospel musician, Mama Esther, who sang to console the mother of the deceased.



Meanwhile, the prime suspects in the late Frank’s murder case, Safina and her accomplice, Michael Fiifi Ampofo, have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and murder by the Adenta District Court.



