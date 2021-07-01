‘Mr. President you disappoint us daily’ –Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Social media activist and actress, Yvonne Nelson has gone hard on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In a social media post, she said the president keeps disappointing Ghanaians every day.



Her comments come on the back of police-military operations at Ejura which led to the death of two persons and the injuring of 4 others.



The social media influencer has always been vocal about issues regarding governance in Ghana.



The actress in a tweet yesterday raised concerns on the recent killings of citizens during a protest after social activist and #FixTheCountry campaigner, Kaaka was murdered.



‘Mr. President, you will be remembered for the many things happening under your watch. Nobody must die for protesting for a BETTER GHANA’.



The question of who will be bold enough to speak up again is what a problem to every well-meaning citizen remains.



The actress again expressed disappointment in the current government for turning a deaf ear on the things happening under its watch.



‘ Mr President @NakuffoAddo how was your night? Did you sleep well knowing the youth of our country are in DISTRESS? You disappoint us daily!’



