Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jasmine, the daughter of popular actor Mr. Ibu, has revealed she’s expecting twins with her husband.



According to a yabaleftonline.com report, Jasmine rejoiced as she announced the 9th month of living happily as a married woman while appreciating her husband for moving to Nigeria from America to be with her.



Mr. Ibu’s daughter added that she has taken seed and is expecting twin babies soon.



Earlier this year, Jasmine Chioma Okafor tied the knot with her husband, whom she met on Tiktok after knowing each other for only two months.



In some pictures on Instagram, Jasmine was seen in what looked like a light blue gown, flaunting her wedding ring.



In an accompanying video, the couple were seen kissing while family and friends who graced the occasion watched on.



Mr Ibu’s daughter pregnant with twins





ADA/BOG