Mr Eazi's Choplife Foundation hosts Celebrity Charity Cup to raise ₵300,000 to pay hospital bills of patients

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a heartwarming display of philanthropy, award winning musician Mr Eazi, through his Choplife Foundation, orchestrated the first Celebrity Charity Cup with a noble mission—to generate ₵300,000 in funds dedicated to easing the burdensome hospital bills of financially distressed patients.



The star-studded event, held at the Teshie Preparatory School Astroturf on Sunday, December 24, witnessed the dazzling skills of renowned musician King Promise on the football field.



King Promise's 5 Star team emerged triumphant, with the artist himself netting three goals in two sensational matches, showcasing both athletic prowess and a compassionate spirit.



The tournament, featuring four formidable teams—Mr. Eazi’s Choplife, Smallgod’s team, King Promise’s 5 Star team, and Ghana DJ’s team—was a spectacular showcase of sportsmanship and solidarity.



Through the collaborative efforts of the participating celebrities and the organizers, the Choplife Foundation successfully raised a substantial ₵300,000 to provide relief for the hospital bills afflicting financially distressed patients.



Stars from various fields, including Jamaica’s fastest man Asafa Powell, Black Stars players Gideon Mensah and Hans Nunoo Sarpei, and entertainers such as Lasmid and DancegodLloyd, graced the Celebrity Charity Cup gala with their presence.



The event drew a capacity crowd, with fans eager to witness their favorite stars in action and contribute to a noble cause.



The tournament unfolded with gripping matches, with King Promise's team staging a remarkable comeback against Ghana DJ in the opening match and securing a 3-1 victory.



The final, contested between King Promise’s 5 Star team and Mr Eazi’s Choplife team, lived up to expectations, culminating in a thrilling penalty shootout.



In an intense climax, Black Stars left-back Gideon Mensah secured the winning goal for King Promise’s 5 Star team, clinching the Celebrity Charity Cup gala trophy.



The successful event not only showcased the talents of these celebrities on the field but also highlighted their collective commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.