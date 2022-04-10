Mr Eazi proposes to Temi Otedola

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Temi Otedola engaged



Mr Eazi and girlfriend set to marry



Fans congratualte Mr Eazi and Temi



Award-winning singer, Mr Eazi has proposed to his girlfriend, Temiloluwa Elizabeth Otedola, daughter of Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola.



The 30-year-old singer has been dating the Nigerian actress and movie producer for years and in April 2022, he decided to make things official by popping up the big question.



On Sunday, April 10, Temi shared an 18-second video of the romantic moment when Eazi went down on his knee to ask her to marry him.



With a resounding yes, he put the diamond ring on her finger. The two seal the moment with a passionate kiss.



Temi, 26, captioned the video with an infinity symbol that represents everlasting love.



Tons of followers worldwide have sent in their congratulations to the love birds with many anticipating one of the biggest and most lavish wedding ceremonies in Nigeria.



Watch the video below:



