Mr. Eazi celebrates his 30th birthday with father, girlfriend at star-studded party

Entertainment of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: SammyKay Media, Contributor

Nigerian musician, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, yesterday, July 18, 2021 celebrated his 30th birthday in an epic way with a host of Ghanaian celebrities in Accra.



Also present at the birthday party was his girlfriend, Temi Otedola, daughter of one of Nigeria’s billionaires.



The night was filled with fun and excitements as many industry players and well respected people in society such as Bola Ray, Abeiku Santana, French Ambassador to Ghana Anne Sophie Avé, Freedom Jacob Caesar, Adjetey Anang (Pusher) and his wife, Giovani Caleb, Sister Derby, Regina Van-Helvert, Kwesi Arthur, Quamina MP, Fameye and many others were captured by the lenses of Sammy Kay Media as they all passed through in their numbers to support and show love to the birthday celebrant Mr. Eazi.



The Ghana based Nigerian artiste also received the biggest surprise on the night, when his dad had come all the way from his base in London to celebrate with him this new age.



Watch video below:



