Mr. Drew voted best performer at 22nd edition of VGMA

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 June 2021
Source: museafrica.com
Ghanaian singer and songwriter Mr. Drew by a huge margin has been voted as the best performer at the just ended Ghana Music Awards.
The ‘Mood’ singer and hit-maker on the night was crowned the Best New Artist which to many was well deserved.
The Highly Spiritual signed singer who also doubles as a great dancer did not just flex his singing abilities but also reminded Ghanaians he once was a dancer with his performance.
Social media reactions and polls show the singer was easily the best performer on the night.
Best Performance at #VGMA22 last night goes to___?@mrdrewofficial, @EFYA_Nokturnal, @Adina_Thembi or @eno_barony?— Muse Africa (@museafrica_) June 27, 2021
Herhh this be the performance Mr Drew put up at the VGMAs? Guy is a star— Magnus (@py_appiah) June 28, 2021
I am enjoying Mr Drew's performance???????????????????? Real talent right there #VGMA22 pic.twitter.com/VUxcfGh4Aj— Ama Cromwell (@cromwell_ama) June 26, 2021