Mr. Drew smokes peace pipe with former label mate, Kurl Songx as they join Kwabena Kwabena to perform

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: SammyKay Media

A few years ago, Highly Spiritual Music signees, Kurl Songx, Mr. Drew and Krymi were at loggerheads over the rightful owner of the smashing hit song “Dwe” which featured Sarkodie.



Whilst Krymi and Mr. Drew were on one side refuting the claims made by Kurl Songx that he was the writer and original owner of the song, the latter kept his ground and maintained his stance.



Their disagreement and back and forth on the radio went on for some time and led to a break of the relationship between them which eventually saw Kurl Songx doing his own music without the involvement of his record label, Highly Spiritual Music.



Well, the lenses of Sammy Kay Media captured both Kurl Songx and the “Selee Man” Mr. Drew put their differences aside to smoke the peace pipe as they reunited to wow the crowd with a splendid performance alongside Kwabena Kwabena at the Paddies pub and Lounge in Accra.



