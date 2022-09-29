Mr. Drew narrates his ordeal with Usher

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Popular Ghanaian singer, Mr. Drew, has described how he felt and the sort of conversations that went on during his encounter with Usher.



This comes after several attempts to fulfill his dream of meeting his idol while he (Usher) was in Ghana for the Global Citizen Concert.



Although Mr. Drew never had the chance to physically meet the American singer during his stay in Ghana, a virtual meeting was arranged for the two.



Mr. Drew narrating what ensued during the meeting said of all the things they spoke about, he succeeded in embedding his image in Usher’s memory.



He said they never had a conversation around a collaboration because he only intended to introduce himself and his craft.



“I was just there and I had a video call from Usher. Before that I had put a tweet out there because I know people had plugs, they could help me meet him and they made it happen. I was gased up, happy talking to him, my idol. We had a nice conversation and now he knows there’s a Mr. Drew out there.



"He knows there’s an artiste he has impacted so much. We didn’t talk about collaborations because that wasn’t part of my plan. I just wanted him to know I exist and I succeeded in doing that,” he stated in an interview with Zionfelix.



Touching on the fact that some netizens were disappointed in the fact that Ghanaian musicians didn’t get the chance to perform with Usher on stage and yet some Nigerian artistes like Oxlade, Tiwa Savage, and Pheelz were given the opportunity, Mr. Drew said;



“I know that these things just don’t happen. Usually, it has to do with record labels and stuff like that. It wasn’t just Usher’s decision. It was something bigger and I think Ghanaians need to understand that it’s business. There are also record labels involved.”



