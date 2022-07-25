Mr. Drew can’t say he’s bigger than me musically – Kurl Songx

Entertainment of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: SammyKay Media, Contributor

Ghanaian musician, Kurl Songx has stated that fellow industry colleague Mr. Drew cannot boast of being musically bigger than him.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the “Jennifer Lomotey” hitmaker revealed that he hit up his former label mate, Mr. Drew to have a collaboration with him on his new tune titled “Woow”.



When the host, Sammy Kay asked whether he made the choice of choosing Mr. Drew based on his current popularity and standing in the music industry as a big artiste, Kurl Songx indicated that he does not believe his former label mate can make the assertion that he is bigger than him musically.



Kurl Songx, released a refreshing single dubbed “Wow”, a couple of weeks ago after his long silence. The single which features Mr. Drew. The tune is currently available on all digital streaming platforms and it’s already receiving positive reviews.



Watch video below



