Mr Drew anticipates an explosive 'Seleey' concert on Saturday

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: GNA

Rising Afrobeat sensation Mr. Drew is geared up for his first major "Seleey" concert slated for the Mallam Kokroko Station in Accra.



The reigning new artiste of the year has a star-studded lineup for the upcoming concerts which includes the likes of Medikal, Kelyvnboy, Fameye, Kidi, Sista Afia, Guru, Sefa, D-Black, among many others.



Speaking to GNA Entertainment ahead of the concert, Mr. Drew revealed that he decided to host the concert in Mallam because he grew up in the area and wanted to thrill them with a musical showpiece.



"The dream of becoming a top musician started here in Mallam, so it is appropriate to hold a concert to all those who supported me over the years.



"I intend to hold a clean-up exercise on the morning of the show and would also give out some items during the exercise, so I entreat all to be part and it would be a memorable day



Mr. Drew's recent "Alpha" album has been one of the top-performing musical albums released so far this year with the "Shuperu" hit single featuring Kidi making waves.