Mr. Drew, Kweku Darlington & Kwaku Bany for TV3’s Mentor X Grand Finale This Weekend

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: Chris Koney

Management of Ghana’s leading television channel, TV3 Network, has this week released a list of performers for this weekend’s grand finale of this year’s edition of the Mentor reality show, dubbed Mentor X.



The Mentor X grand finale is scheduled for Sunday 9th January 2022 at the National Theater and according to management of the station, it promises to be a night of great music and electrifying performances.



In a communique, the station confirmed three musicians billed to perform at the grand finale. The musicians are the 2021 VGMA New Artiste of the Year, Mr. Drew, the reigning Mentor Champion, Kwaku Bany and the “Sika Aba Fie" hitmaker, Kweku Darlington.



The five finalists to compete for the ultimate are Konfidential, DSL, Wise B, AJ and Ely.



At stake for the ultimate winner is a brand new car, recording and management deal, promotional airtime and YouTrace music videos. The first and second runners up get a record label deal and other exciting prizes.



Tickets to the grand finale are currently selling at the front desk of TV3, Koala – Osu, Airport Shell and Baatsona Total at GHC50. Mentor X, discovering the next global icon!