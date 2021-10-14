You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 10 14Article 1380019

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghpage

Mr Beautiful jabbed over LGBTQ+ comments

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Clement Bonney also known as 'Mr Beautiful' Clement Bonney also known as 'Mr Beautiful'

Social media users have voiced out their displeasure over comments made by Ghanaian actor Clement Bonney popularly known as Mr. Beautiful concerning the legalization of LGBTQ in the country.

They have expressed their anger at the comic actor for stating that gays and lesbians should be allowed to function freely and face the consequences alone.

One can recall that in an interview that went viral on social media, Mr. Beautiful asserted that members of the LGBTQ community should be granted their wish.

“I’m not gay but if someone wants to be one why not allow him or her? If someone thinks that being gay is what makes him or her comfortable, then why not. God has created a natural means through which a man and woman should enjoy sex but if some people do not prefer that, then it’s their choice. If that’s what they want, let’s allow them but they will suffer the consequences later,” those were his exact words.

But reacting to his comments, some social media users hurled insults at him and advised him to keep his comments to himself.

Some have also questioned his motive for making passing such a comment adding that he is an advocate for the gay community.

Read the reactions below:






News

Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood, NDC Communication Officer

Kwesi Dawood slapped with fresh charges, remanded

Sports

Nettey scored an own goal in the game

Kotoko suffer defeat in first pre-season game in Dubai

Business

The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.8802

Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at October 14

Africa

Danny Manu | Photo credit BBC

Ghanaian-Brit develops wireless earbuds that can translate 40 languages

Opinions

Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

Congratulations to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare