Movies that launched careers of some Ghanaian movie stars

Before anyone was known and had to make an impact, they had to start from somewhere and this is no different from the following actors and actresses mentioned below.



Jackie Appiah ‘Things We Do For Love’



Jackie Appiah's was a popular character in the TV series ‘Things we do for Love’ and one of the faces we cannot forget. It is also known that TV series paved way for the actress’s appearance on screen. She became consistent with her acting when she was requested by Edward Seddoh Junior, the writer of ‘Things We Do for Love’,' to star in the series.



Majid Michel ‘Things we do for love’



Majid Michel crossed the movie threshold professionally by auditioning with a modelling agency a neighbour had introduced him to. He starred in the television series ‘Things We Do for Love,' acquiring his nickname "Shaker" on the set.



His role in the TV series ‘Things We Do for Love’ was to be played by a Lebanese boy, and Michel attributes being given the role due to his Lebanese heritage.



In a 2017 interview with Star FM Ghana, Majid explained that he didn't get the role for the first film he auditioned for due to poor acting from him, describing his "passion for acting" as what made him continue to press forward in the film industry.



Nadia Buari 'Mummy's Daughter’



Nadia Buari was introduced on Ghanaian national television with the TV series ‘Games People Play’ in 2005 with her first major film being ‘Mummy's Daughter’, after which, she featured in Beyoncé which was one movie that got people asking questions. With all the movies released ‘The President's Daughter’ was her breakthrough.



Yvonne Nelson ‘The Price’



Yvonne Nelson started her acting career professionally in 2000 and officially joined the Ghana movie industry. In 2007, she rose to fame after starring as a lead character in the Ghanaian blockbuster movie “Princess Tyra.” The movie earned her an award for ‘Most Promising Actress’ in Ghana at the Africa Movie Academy Awards and ‘Best Actress' in a leading role at the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards.



Austinemedia.com reports the beauty queen cum actress has acted in over 150 Nollywood and Ghanaian movies which include Princess Tyra, Crime to Christ, Tears of Womanhood, Passion of the Soul, Plan B, The President’s Daughter, Games People Play, The King is Mine, Forbidden Fruit, and many more.



John Dumelo ‘Baby Thief’



John Dumelo commenced and ended his primary and junior secondary education at the Christ the King International school where his acting career bloomed after he was selected by GAMA Film Company to play the role as a pupil in the movie titled “Baby Thieve”. John Dumelo debuted his first movie at age seven and started acting in the early 1990s in 1991.



He continued to the Achimota Secondary School where he was part of the Drama Club and also won the Fliers Guy in Mo-TOWN prize.

Van Vicker ‘Devine love’



Van Vicker started in the entertainment world as a radio presenter, then to a television personality for TV3 Ghana.



He then appeared in the Ghanaian television series Sun city, which depicted university life playing the character LeRoy King Jr. The series ran for a total of 10 episodes.



He has in interviews cited that he considers himself a global citizen taking he was raised all over the world by his mother due to the early death of his Dutch father.



Nana Ama McBrown ‘That Day’



In 2001, ‘That Day’ was released, launching the career of Nana Ama McBrown. Her performance in ‘That Day’ helped her land a spot on the TV series Tentacles.



In 2007, McBrown appeared in the movie "Asoreba", co-starring Agya Koo and Mercy Aseidu. Since then, she has had roles in many movies and made a name for herself in the entertainment fraternity.



