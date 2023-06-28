Movie producers, directors forced us to endorse NPP in 2016 – Christiana Awuni

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian movie star, Christiana Awuni, has revealed how she was forcefully coerced into endorsing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 elections.



Speaking in a video seen by MyNewsGh.com’s Amansan Krakye, the actress said producers and directors warned to sideline her if she doesn’t comply.



“In 2016 some people coerced us forcefully to endorse NPP unwillingly which were our producers and movie directors,” she disclosed.



She revealed “They cautioned us that woe betide anyone who will join NDC or endorse their candidate, they won’t work with you. So we had to comply and follow their instructions because that’s the only job we do to feed ourselves and apart from acting we don’t have another job doing if they don’t cast us in their movies anymore.



Asked whether the decision has influenced positive results and also about the whereabouts of the said producers, she said,



“We had to force ourselves to do it by all means but now we don’t know the whereabouts of those producers and now we don’t care whatever they decide to do next.



“Even if the movie directors and producers want they can now go burn the sea it doesn’t bother us any longer because we’re now on our own going forward,” she said