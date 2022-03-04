Moves unlike any other: Meet teenage dancer, Afronitaaa

Entertainment of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: Francis Amissah

Social media is the new gift that keeps on giving, and at just 18-years-old, Ghana’s Afronitaaa also known as Stargyal is one of its promising, if not, most popular female dance personalities yet.



If you’re a typical Instagrammer or TikToker - like most millennials and gen-z's reading this - chances are you’ve already come across the young breakout star’s endearing fleet of dance videos, next to her sizable audience of 244K and 156.8K respectively. Nonetheless, like many of her fans out there, you may have wondered who she is beyond all her lively dance moves, and we’ve got you covered.



Born Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, dancing was a liking Afronitaaa discovered at the age of 12: ‘’YouTube and social media introduced me to a whole new world of dancers and lots of cool dance moves… and I just couldn’t wait to become one myself’’, she recalls. This wish subsequently led to her enrollment in longtime idol, Dancegod Lloyd’s Dance With Purpose (DWP) academy after her Basic Examination Certificate Exam in 2018, culminating in a journey Afronitaaa highlights as impactful, thanks to tutors Afrobeast, Yoofi Greene, Mr. Shawtyme, Dancegod Lloyd and her current manager, Quables.



Indeed, an impactful journey it has been for Afronitaaa. She has blossomed into a social media sensation since and has worked with the likes of KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Dope Nation, D Jay, MzVee, Becca, Gyakie, etc. as a result, outside endorsement deals from brands; MTN, Airtel Tigo, Pizzaman-Chickenman, McBerry, Club Spartella and countless more. There hasn’t been a shortage of events for the young dancer to showcase her moves either, with VGMA (2020), Afrochella (2019), Lauderium (2021), Gyakie’s ‘’Live Experience concert (2021), and Dope Nation’s ‘’Dope’’ concert’’ (2021) adorning her still-budding résumé.



Beyond her lofty dance ambitions, education has been at the core of Afronitaaa’s development and a feat she takes a lot of pride in expressing due to a preconceived stigma.



Considering she’s a recent graduate of Wesley Girls Senior High School and a current freshman in Ghana’s premier university, Legon. Who could argue? That’s not even recounting her brilliance in the field of dance which has earned the sensation an interview on Citi TV and GHOne, a movie role in Sugar, Spice and Sauce 3, three awards - DWP Awards 'Best Female Dancer of the Year’ (2019), Ghana Youth Entertainment Awards ‘’Female Dancer of the Year’’ (2020), Wesley Girls’ Awards Night 'Best Dancer of the Batch' (2021) - and three magazine features in Discovery Teens, Touch Beam, and Skygirls.



Made with lots of energy, ambition, and a tag that reads: "I’m in it to make history", Afronitaaa’s journey to the upper echelons of the dance world is well on course, as she strives to become one of the best and successful female dancers from Ghana.