Most women are unaware that they are side chicks – Model claims

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: etvghana.com

Model and entrepreneur, Larkuor Adjartey, has disclosed that some side chicks in relationships are unaware of their positions as side chicks.



She explained that when it comes to the issue of side chicks, some don’t even realize they are side chicks until something happens.



Speaking to Mercy Bee, the Ekumfi Princess, on e.tv. Ghana’s ‘Girl Vibes’ show, she said, “I’ve had my girls tell me about some experiences they had, and I’ve also shared some personal experiences as well. “Normally, you might not know and just fall into it.”



She mentioned that there may be instances where one might be dating someone and not know they’re married “because they’re not wearing rings.”



His wife might not be in the country with his children, so he’s leaving alone. With such people, there’s no way you’ll know. You might find out when you start exposing him. “That is where you might get clues from people who know him as married to tell you that he’s a married man,” she added.



She also stated that because of social media and digitalization, a lot of things travel far, so it will be easy to find out if you’re a side chick.



“From personal experience, I was going out with this man, and we had planned everything to be together without knowing he was married. Luckily for me, someone gave my number to his wife, and she called me, After I explained everything to her, she realized I didn’t know he was married. “So I apologized, and she forgave me, but I had to end things with him immediately,” she said.