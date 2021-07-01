Most ritualists, murderers cover their deeds with a ‘fraud boy’ tag – Kofi Asamoah

xxxxxxxxxxx of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kofas has bemoaned how some individuals cover their deadly acts with internet scamming



•He has advised the youth not to be moved whenever they spot people cruising in flashy cars



• According to Kofas, most internet fraudsters are murderers



Outspoken Ghanaian filmmaker, Kofi Asamoah, popularly known as ‘Kofas’ has alleged that most people hide under the cloak of ‘internet fraud’ to engage in all sorts of deadly acts including practicing rituals, killing innocent citizens, and so on.



His comments are in reaction to reports suggesting that the suspect responsible for the death of the police officer during the Jamestown bullion van attack, owns a mansion, a Range Rover Velar, and a Mercedes Benz CL24.





Lamenting on how such a person could own all such properties, Kofas took to Twitter on June 30, 2021, and wrote:



“A lot of people cover their deed with the “fraud boy” tag cos they feel society has grown to accept internet scamming and online fraud. Most of these men are actually robbers, ritualists, and murderers,”



Kofas bemoaned how society has openly accepted some condemnable acts including internet fraud adding that there is no dignity in practicing it.



“BE CAREFUL! Don’t be moved by fancy cars and expensive alcohol. Don’t be moved by how much they spend in the club and expensive houses! There’s no dignity in fraud and bloodshed,”



Read his post captured by popular blogger GHKwaku sighted by GhanaWeb below



