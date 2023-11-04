Most people in the creative industry are hypocrites! – Keche fumes

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Ghanaian music duo, Keche, has said that most of the players in the creative arts industry are hypocrites and do not support artistes to grow.



He stated that there are instances where people try to disrupt their relationship as a group where they attempt to speak ill of the other to break their relationship.



Keche Joshua narrated a situation in which an industry player who had ties with them discouraged event organizers from patronizing or booking them for events and rather recommended their rivals.



“There are people in Ghana who want to be on board and support Keche who even play our recordings. We went for a show in Nigeria with one Ghanaian actress who was supporting us. Joycelyn Dumas was there as well as Adjetey Anang.



"So when we were returning after the program the organizer called and asked if we knew the lady we went with and we said yes. The organizer warned us to be careful with her because he approached her about wanting to book us for a show but she told him to forget us and book 4X4 instead,” he said in an interview with Kingdom FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



He further lamented how some industry players have attempted to break their music group in the bid to see their downfall.



“And this has been happening around Keche. You have no idea how people would call Andrew and tell him to forget me [Keche Joshua] because he is the one doing well with the singing. And the same people would call and tell me I am the one best. These people are players in the industry,” said Keche Joshua.



