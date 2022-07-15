Most of our highlife legends are only known in Ghana - Kofi Jamar

Entertainment of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ekorso’ hitmaker, Kofi Jamar born Derrick Osei Kuffour Prempeh has said that most of the great Highlife legends in Ghana and their songs are not known outside the country.



According to the singer and rapper from Kumasi speaking in an exclusive interview on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM, most of the songs of our Highlife veterans are only popular among Ghanaians alone.



“In Ghana, we have a lot of legends who did great songs that even today we still enjoy those songs but I won’t be different from them if I only do music here,” he said on the Kastle Drive Show.



Kofi Jamar revealed to Amansan Krakye “Our legends most of them didn’t get their songs out there like Daddy Lumba and Kojo Antwi their songs traveled far but most of their songs are popular among Ghanaians alone”.



He made these sensational remarks when he was justifying why he did a collaboration with the finest rapper from Kenya, Khaligraph Jones, on his latest hit song titled ‘Dangerous’.



“But I want my songs to go international and reach more places beyond the borders of this country so that’s why I have decided to focus my attention on doing more collabos with artistes from different places,” he said sighted by MyNewsGh.com