Most of my songs were not produced for the Ghanaian market – Rex Omar

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Legendary Ghanaian highlife artiste, Rex Omar, has revealed why he did not market and promote a lot of his songs in Ghana.



According to him, music is like a product so when producing it, it has to suit a targeted market and this is what a lot of musicians do not know.



“But for me, I have some songs with which I collaborated with other specific artistes that I didn’t bother to release in Ghana because I know it’ll be a waste of time doing so,” he said.



He revealed that, with the exception of one of his albums titled, 'Who am I' which he didn’t even intend to release in Ghana, most of his songs were released and sold outside Ghana.



In an interview with Kwabena Boafo on Happy 98.9FM’s ObraYi, Rex Omar said, “After producing it, I just decided to give it a try and as usual it didn’t go far. Although people heard it, it didn’t go as far as I wanted it to go but it did great outside Ghana and to date, anyone who knew about the album still talks about it.”



Rex Omar disclosed that in Ghana if any artiste wants to get a hit song, “you have to know that Ghanaians buy songs based on what they hear in the song, especially in Twi language. They also want lively songs.”



Citing an example, he stated, “If any artiste releases an instrumental song in Ghana, for instance, they should forget about it being a hit because the people here are not used to those kinds of songs.”



He advised all musicians to know their market and what works for them before producing their songs and distributing them into the market.



“If you’re a musician and you produce a song a little bit complex than what we already know, you’re only bothering yourself because it won’t sell.”