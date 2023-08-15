Most musicians don’t acknowledge their ‘ghost’ songwriters – Mabel Okyere

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Ghanaian songstress, Mabel Okyere, has stated that most musicians fail to acknowledge their ‘ghost’ writers, particularly, if the song becomes a hit.



Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast with Amansan Krakye, Mabel Okyere revealed how some ghostwriters assisted her with songs that turned out remarkable.



“A lot of musicians have other people who write songs for them but they don’t admit it.



“That is one of the big mistakes we do. Every musician has got someone who directs them so I also have my director. When I write songs he normally brainstorms and looks at what’s best for the song and how we should go about it.



“He sometimes gets the chorus but when we enter the studio we’ll get more in addition so he’ll bring his part and I can add mine also,” Mabel Okyere disclosed.



Mabel added that it is normal for people to write songs for others, adding that it is also a God-given talent that needs recognition.



"In our field, we have people that have been blessed with gifts to write songs for others to sing, it is a talent and normal."