Most macho men are very weak in bed - Physical trainer Totti Laryea

A Ghanaian physical trainer and CEO of Train Like a Pro GH Stamina center at Nungua in Accra, Francis Totti Laryea popularly known as Totti Laryea has stated that most muscular men are weak in bed.



For some time now, bodybuilders have been in the news for allegedly snatching people's wives after the murder of gym instructor, Little.



The late gym instructor, Little, was shot dead in his room at Tantra Hills in Accra on Thursday, July 22, 2021, for allegedly dating someone's wife after being warned several times.



According to reports, a 47-year-old married woman was even with him at the time of the incident but was not harmed by the assailants.



Speaking in an interview on 'Hot Focal Sports' show on Hot 93.9FM, Totti Laryea, who was answering a question in line with whether married women allegedly date macho men because they're good in bed revealed astonishingly that most muscular men are sexually very weak.



According to Totti Laryea, most of his friends who are macho men have confirmed to him that they can't last more than a minute in bed.



The CEO of 'Train Like A Pro GH' explained to the host of the show, Stonchist D'Blakk Soulja, "This is because these macho men use all their energies in pushing the metals so they become very weak most of them can't even do press-ups they only have the six-packs but don't have the stamina".



