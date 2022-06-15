‘Most handsome man I know’ – Yul Edochie's second wife celebrates him

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Judy Austin, the second wife of seasoned Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has showered him with praises, calling him the most handsome man she knows.



This is coming after the actor got a contract extension for the beer brand he had been representing as their ambassador.



Judy Austin who is also an actress and producer celebrated with her man via her Instagram page.



One can recall that Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, a few weeks ago reacted to the video of herself and husband, Yul Edochie trending online.



For the mother of four, it is an old video and should be disregarded.



“I sincerely want to appreciate everyone for the tremendous love, prayers and support from all over the world. It has really been overwhelming. You have all been an incredible pillar of strength during this trying period. My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people. God has blessed me with a beautiful and loving family. I need you all to continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. May God bless you all abundantly for your love, prayers and support,” she wrote.



Prior to May Edochie’s Instagram update, Yul Edochie had posted a video that made his followers on Instagram believe that he had reconciled with his first wife, May Yul Edochie weeks after fathering another child with his colleague.



He shared a video of them loved up and vibing to one of Tiwa Savage’s songs.



He captioned the video with, “Fun moment with my Angel. CEO Extraordinaire”.



The actor had surprised many when he announced the birth of his fifth child, a baby boy who he had welcomed with his colleague and now wife, Judy Austin.



To add to it, the actor revealed that he had gotten married to Judy without his wife’s consent and family support.



Following the heartbreaking news, May Edochie had lashed out at her husband and his new wife and had unfollowed him on Instagram.



