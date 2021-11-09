Most female radio and TV presenters are pimps – Captain Smart claims

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Captain Smart exposes some Ghanaian female presenters



• Captain Smart rebukes ladies who ‘cheaply’ offer themselves to influential men



• Men are not logs, Captain Smart says





Popular media personality, Captain Smart, has disclosed that some TV and radio presenters in the country are in the business of pimping ladies to some ‘big men’ in the country.



Speaking on Onua TV’s ‘Biribi Gyegyewo Wo’, Captain Smart said the ladies after being ‘used’ and dumped by these influential men, storm social media to lament.



Frowning upon such acts, he said women ought to quit regretting after ‘cheaply’ offering themselves out to these men.



“Let me tell Ghanaian ladies something if you allow yourself for a big man to sleep with you, he has done it for free. Sometimes we encourage stupidity in this country a lot. A girl will wake up one day and tell us a big man has slept with me, stupid, did he ask you to come? It is most of these female radio and television presenters who link the ladies to the big men," he told the host, Mona Gucci.



Captain Smart while stating his points, threw subtle jabs at a particular female TV presenter.



"They will speak about the issue the most on their TV station with only a car. Your car number is the same as someone's. Men don’t eat woods, we have to make you understand," he stated.



