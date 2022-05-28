‘Most celebrities are secretly living in hell’ - Morris Babyface

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Morris Babyface advises the youth



Morris Babyface claims many celebrities are trapped and wish to be saved



Morris Babyface preaches repentance after accepting Christ



Ghanaian music producer and artiste, Morris Babyface, has advised the youth not to wish to attain any celebrity status because there is a price to pay.



According to the ace gospel producer who hasn’t been heard of in a while, celebrities are crying for help in hell while adding that the way they present themselves in public shouldn't deceive fans.



“If you want to become a celebrity, by all means, don’t forget this: There’s a price to pay. Most celebrities are secretly living in hell and are thus, always crying. Forget about how they appear publicly.



“Most of them wish they knew what they know now, that, when you get to the top, there’s nothing there. This post may sound foolish to those who care less... they shall go ahead tailing fame till they are trapped,” he shared on his Facebook page.



Furthermore, he cited that only wise youth will learn from their mistakes while many go about chasing them until they are trapped.



“All news is old news happening to new people. Only the wise shall learn from other people’s mistakes. The blessing of the LORD makes one rich, And He adds no sorrow with if Jesus Christ loves you!” he added.



