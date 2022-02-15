Most big artistes do not show love, support - Maccasio laments

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tamale-based artiste, Maccasio has observed that the love and support shown to musicians in Accra by their colleagues in the northern part of the country is not reciprocated.



According to him, artiste from the north invest into collaborations with top musicians in the capital but the support from them is far from satisfaction.



Speaking with Daryl Two Steps on the Hotz Quizz show on his Youtube channel, Macassio disclosed that he has done collaborations with most of the country’s top musicians.



He however noted that the artistes do not even post the songs when they are officially released.



Maccasio is concerned that the lack of love and support is derailing the success of artiste from his part of the country who want to break into the national market. He revealed that he is working on a project with Stonebwoy and that the song will blow the minds of Ghanaians. “I’ve done a lot of songs with most of the top artistes in Accra and I’ve realized that most of them don’t help us like we do. I don’t do songs with musicians in Accra to make hit but rather for promotion.



“I want the musician to also promote me so that his fans will also get to know. You do songs with them and they don’t even post it. I’ve done songs almost all the top artistes. I’m working on a song with Stonebwoy which is going to be big”



Maccasio also revealed the reason that informed his decision to settle on the number ‘69’ as the symbol for his fanbase.



“When I was coming up, I planned to have a symbol that can vibe with the people so the 69 depicts the loyalty of my fans. It shows that no matter what they like Maccasio. That’s my symbol,” he said.







