Most Ghanaian gospel stars don’t practise what they preach - Ceccy Twum

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Ghanaian contemporary gospel musician Ceccy Twum has said that many of her colleagues are hypocrites, and they don’t practice what they preach in their songs.



On Sunday on Atinka FM, the amazing singer and wife of a pastor spoke of how many Ghanaian musicians preach love – the core foundation of Christianity, but do not show love.



She emphasized that some pretend to love each other even in the gospel music fraternity but not in reality. Moreso, they hardly support each other to ‘grow’, which she thinks is very appalling.



She made the comment in support of popular Ghanaian fetish priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam who raised the issue of Christians not supporting themselves.



The fetish priest said this a few weeks ago on the same show – ‘Atinka Church Service’ with Roman Fada while gospel musician Philipa Baafi was in the studio, and he called in to show her love and encourage her to keep doing the great work.



Nana Kwaku Bonsom believes that Ghana would be a better place if Christians supported each other.