Morgan Heritage unveils carnival-dancehall vibes in music video ‘Ready’ feat. Shatta Wale, others

Music of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: Peter Ansah, Contributor

Morgan Heritage, the 3x Grammy award-winning reggae band, unveil the official music video for “Ready” ft. Shatta Wale, J Chameleon & RJ the DJ, a single from their newest album The Homeland.



Injected with a variety of vibrant colors and a Carnival-esque feel, “Ready” is not only the epitome of being ready for anything that may come your way, but having fun while doing so –– “Sometimes you must let it all hang out and just have a good time,” says Morgan Heritage on the track.



The Royal Family of Reggae, joined by who his fans call the African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, is sure to transport the listener to better spirits by the end of the four-minute video.



Last month, Morgan Heritage released their new studio album, The Homeland, which not only debuted #1 on the iTunes World Music Albums chart in the US, but at the top of the chart in over 20 countries around the world.



Slated as 2023s must hear world music project, the 21-track collection marks a new era for Morgan Heritage as they expand their global reach from the Caribbean to the African Continent and beyond.



With the aim of bridging their parents’ home of Jamaica to their ancestral homeland of Africa, Morgan Heritage brought together the biggest names across Caribbean and African music, including Shaggy, Beenie Man, Popcaan, Shatta Wale, Ice Queen Cleo, Youssou N’Dour, Mádé Kuti, Alpha Blondy, Otile Brown, Eddy Kenzo, Busy Signal, Capleton and more.



The Homeland is a project of rebirth for the Morgan brothers, built upon a lineage that has lasted decades and one that will continue to forge forward.







The Homeland Tracklisting



1. Bambulele ft. Brothers & Sisters Art Organization

2. Can U Feel It ft. Gentleman & Rophnan

3. I’ll Be There ft. Busy Signal & Mádé Kuti

4. U Got To (See The World) ft. S’Villa & Eddy Kenzo

5. Diamond Love ft. Popcaan & Mr Killa

6. The Homeland ft. Youssou N’Dour

7. Positive ft. Shaggy & Beenie Man

8. Direct Contact ft. Floda Graé

9. Just A Number

10. Ready ft. Shatta Wale, J Chameleon & RJ the DJ

11. Heaven ft. Krissy Yamagucci & Fayross

12. Who Deh Like U ft.Bounty Killer, Cham, & Stonebwoy

13. Headline Fi Front Page ft. Jahshii, Rytikal, & I-Octane

14. Wacha Nikupende ft. Otile Brown

15. Maria ft. Jah Prayzah

16. Levels ft. Macky 2 & Ice Queen Cleo

17. They Gonna Be Alright

18. Remember ft. Alpha Blondy & Capleton

19. Afreeca The Future ft. Lord Alajiman & Rocky Dawuni

20. I Will Never Forget ft. Raiah, Esh Morgan & Jemere Morgan

21. Long To Be Home ft. Eddy Kenzo



More about Morgan Heritage



Heralded as the Royal Family of Reggae, Morgan Heritage has released 12 studio albums, including Strictly Roots, which won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album. With a career spanning over two decades, Morgan Heritage has worked with numerous multi-GRAMMY award-winning artists and producers across multiple genres of music.



Along with the group's global success, they also command a significant sonic impact over the reggae genre, fusing it with various rhythms and sounds from around the world. They bring a riveting stage presence and showmanship to the culture which has made them synonymous with Reggae's worldwide appeal.