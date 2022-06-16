More women now abuse men – Emeka Ike

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian movie star, Emeka Ike, has stated that lately, more men suffer domestic abuse than women.



According to him, women are more manipulative in relationships and in recent times they tend to abuse their partners more.



The A-list actor argued that most women now enter marriages devoid of love and simply for money.



According to Emeka Ike whose earlier marriage ended on a nasty note, women nowadays would go the extra mile in making the lives of their husbands miserable or even try to kill them.



The 55-year-old veteran actor further disclosed that he was a victim of domestic abuse adding that he would have been dead if not for God's intervention.



“Please, please, do your research well. Most women abuse men more lately. Most of them marry you for your money and make your life miserable, if not kill you. Why are kidnappers and armed robbers wives not crying out? Why must it be very rich and successful men lately?



Violent men are in the cover while this “kill and get rich” model spreads unrecognized. Not saying there are no dead beat men but the increase on the other gender manipulative edge is totally ignored. Why do men have to die before women in marriage? Ask your father. Ask your grandfather. That’s if they are still alive to tell you things. Please, please, let’s stop encouraging these wicked misleading and greedy women with this mundane top. Na God save me,” he stated.