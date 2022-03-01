More than $1million was spent on Wildaland – 3Music boss

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

3Music boss speaks on wild investment in 2021 Wildaland festival



Sadiq hints of 2nd edition of Wildaland Festival



Over 20 African afrobeats artistes headlined 2021 Wildaland



The Chief Executive Officer of 3Media Network, Sadiq Abu Abdulai, has disclosed that an extremely huge amount of money was pumped into the Wildaland festival held during the 2021 Christmas holidays.



Signing off 2021 on a fun note, one can recall that a 48-hour nonstop fun event was held at the Shai Forest Reserve, Accra.



The unprecedented jungle event was the most talked about as it witnessed a stellar line-up of Afrobeats stars across Ghana and Nigeria.



Aside its portfolio of activities, the two-day camping event saw the likes of Davido, R2bees, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Adekunle Gold, Omah Lay, JoeBoy, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, Buju, Lojay, CKay, Ruger, and many other Afrobeats giants mount the stage to perform.



In essence, the maiden edition of Wildaland was the talk of the town.



Speaking extensively about the event for the first time, Abdulai Sadiq said they had to ‘break the bank’ to make that happen.



Although he failed to disclose the specific amount spent on the entire event, Sadiq, who is the brain behind the festival, disclosed that it surpasses a million dollars.



In an interview with popular blogger, Nkonkonsa, Sadiq said in the quest to give patrons a good treat, they opted for the best quality pieces which cost a fortune.



“It’s a lot of money. More than a million dollars. I’m not going to be specific but it more than a million dollars. We had about 600 tents. We bought all of them. We built everything from scratch and it was as though we established a town in the heart of a forest. Everything was powered by a generator set. A huge generator set that was about 33KVA. The entire event was really expensive. I don’t like to mention the figure because mostly it drowns the hard work and the impact. Everyday we employ about 100 volunteers from the community that are being paid 50 cedis each. They worked for 8 days. It is really expensive to do these things. It’s an audacious move,” he said.



He also hinted at an upgraded version in its second edition in December 2022.



“The feedback has been great so far and we’re really looking forward to this year. We are expanding accommodation, hoping people could bring their cars in there. Deeping our security and bringing more activities on board," he said.



Watch the video below:



