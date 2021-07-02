More music on the way – Tulenkey announces comeback

Entertainment of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Tulenkey has declared his hiatus from music as officially over as he bags his degree.



Tulenkey made this big announcement on his Instagram page when he shared his graduation pictures. With the caption, “Sorry for the wait! Done with what kept me away from all this while. More music on the way!”





The ‘Proud Fuck Boys’ Hitmaker has been noticeably absent after his banger filled the airwaves. Fortunately, this career is not over as he promises his fans more music. Tulenkey received a nomination at the just ended VGMA as the Best HipLife Song of the year.



Sadly, he did not win an award on the night. But that will not stop him from dropping more bangers.





