Monies meant to boost industry squandered by friends of Okraku-Mantey - Oboy Siki alleges

Entertainment of Monday, 17 January 2022

Okraku Mantey called out by veteran actor



Oboy Siki laments lack of support for filmmakers



Actor insists producers don't have money to shoot movies



Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has levelled some allegations against the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey claiming without evidence that only affiliates benefitted from an amount meant to revamp the arts industry.



According to him, his checks revealed that some friends and persons connected to Mr Okraku-Mantey have benefited from monies that were allocated to the Creative Arts Industry to cushion and boost their work.



He maintained that the development coupled with other challenges are collapsing the movie industry as actors and producers are being forced out of work due to a lack of funds and assistance from the government.



"When the money was released, friends close to Okraku-Mantey were the ones who received support. They are the only ones who benefited. The government allocated some funds but these people collected the money and just spent it.



"This is exactly what they did in the case of Nana Appiah Mensah of MenzGold. This is how come his investment couldn't help the movie industry," said Oboy Siki in an interview on RTV.



He intimated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has so many responsibilities and therefore cannot oversee that funds are used appropriately. Adding that some of his ministers including Mr Okraku Mantey are the ones letting him down.



"When we send our budget to the Committee which has been set up, they tell us it is too huge... how do you expect us to make a movie with chicken change? The government allocated some monies to us but Okraku Mantey called his friends and distributed it to them. They have squandered the money," he cried.



