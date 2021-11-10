Mona4reall rocks stage with Stonebwoy at Tropical Fiesta

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

The currently ruling female art in Ghana, Mona4reall together with Ghana’s best dance hall art have thrilled fans to their feet with the reigning song in Ghana “hits”.



“hits” is currently one of the most enjoyed and popular songs on the airwaves from mona4realls maiden EP released a few weeks ago.



Mona4reall on her Ep titled #heretostay she had 4 collaborations. Gimme dat with Efya, Baby with Shatta Wale, Zaddy with Medikal and hits with Stonbwouy.



As a new art with less than 2 years in the game, she currently has 10 songs to her credit.



She is a trendsetter, entrepreneur and mother.



With the shocking entry of her music career and fast penetration and consistency of her creativity, Ghanaians can only anticipate bigger global collaborations soon.



Her maiden performance was at Ghana Music Awards in the UK where she took home the uncovered art, then she performed briefly for her fans at lagoon bar on DJ Blaks weekend warmer and now this at the Tropical Fiesta. Just anticipate the bigger picture.



With Mona4reall ‘hits’ making waves, It is sure a leading song for Ghanaians this Christmas.



You can stream all her songs on all digital platforms.



Mona4reall is an emerging Ghanaian afro-pop star to the world.