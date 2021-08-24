Mona4reall dines with winners of her #baby song challenge

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: Regina Gomado, Contributor

Popularly known in the music industry as Mona4reall, the reigning female art in Ghana has dinner with some fans who emerged as winners from her dance challenge. The move was part of the initiative to interact and get closer to her fans.



During her dinner session with them, some winners of her challenge professed their love for her songs whilst others spoke on the quality videos and her consistency with her music.



Mona4reall speaking at the gathering appreciated the immense love and support and promised to give them even more and assured them that the best is on the way.



Winners walked home with something very appreciable from #teammona management. The event took place at Mokas @cantonments in Accra.











