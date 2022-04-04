Mona4real attends Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2022 official launch

Entertainment of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: SPONSORED

Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known in the show biz fraternity as Mona4real, was one of the main guests at the official launch of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA. Mona wore a pink sexy dress, looking all charming.



The event which took place at the Base Lounge in Cantonments, Accra saw major artistes and industry players such as Mona4real, Article Wan, Camidoh, Eddie Blay, Kwame Fakye, Ignis of 4syte, Abeiku Santana among others.



It was a night of joy and excitement as these industry players got to discuss music and the way forward. The official launch of the Ghana Entertainment awards USA saw the unveiling of their board members made up of industry greats & the announcement of categories as well as a roadmap for the season.



Key among the performers for the night was Camidoh, Mona4reall did an acapella for the night which created anticipation for the awards in the USA. Nomination categories were mentioned and discussed thoroughly at this event.



Mona4real is billed to perform at the main event in the USA.



The GEAUSA 22 takes place in the USA on July the 8th 2022 & will host major Ghanaian musicians as they connect with their diaspora fans and colleagues to celebrate Ghana’s entertainment industry. BDN Ent New York & 4syte Tv are the official organizers of the event.





Below are categories of nominations



2022 GEA USA | CATEGORIES

1. Best Entertainer

2. Discovery of the Year music

3. Best Music Act

4. Best Producer Music

5. Best Album

6. Best Gospel Act

7. Best Entrepreneur

8. Best Record Label

9. Best Entertainment Blog

10. Film legacy award

11. Best Movie Act

12. Best Radio Personality

13. Best TV Personality

14. Best Producer TV

15. Best Producer Radio

16. Best Sports personality

17. Best DJ Act Ghana

18. Best African entertainer

19. Best Diaspora entertainer

20. Best African DJ

21. Best Dance Act

22. Best Event Promoter (GH)

23. Best Comedy Act

24. Best Video Director music

25. Best Fashion stylist

26. Best Photographer

27. Best Hype man/MC

28. Best Canada/GH entertainer

29. Best African/USA DJ

30. Best GH/USA Event Promoter

31. Best GH/USA Online Tv/ Radio Show

32. Best GH/USA entertainer

33. Best GH/USA DJ

34. Best event Sponsor

35. Best entertainment Radio/Tv Show

36. Best Youtuber/Vlogger

37. Honorees