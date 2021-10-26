Mona4Reall is an emerging Afropop brand in Ghana – Abeiku Santana

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Radio presenter, Abeiku Aggrey Santana, has disclosed that Mona4Reall is Ghana’s emerging Afropop brand.



He disclosed this during an interview session with the songstress and trendsetter on her maiden EP that has gotten Ghana talking.



Abeiku Santana seemed very impressed with Mona4Realls consistency and improvement within a short time of her entry into the music scene.



Reacting to Abeiku’s endorsement, Mona expressed her excitement on the feedback and promised not to die off but give Ghanaians the best continuously as she is here to stay.



Barely 2 years of launching her music career speculations are rife that it is as though she has been around for a decade.



Delivering back to back is something she has been consistent about from messaging to concept to the setting of the music to the production of the videos is top-notch.



Your guess is as good as mine as Ghanaians have already embraced and welcomed Mona4Reall's EP.



Well, Christmas is around the corner and Ghanaians cannot wait to dance off their feet with her lyrics from the EP. So far, she can boost of 10 songs to her credit.