Mona4Reall is a top female artiste – Mix Master Garzy

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Many have described the switch of popular socialite, Mona4Reall also known as Hajia4Reall to music as a nine-day wonder.



Even though she has been making a lot of progress and chalking some success, critics say she is without any talent.



A section of the public are still struggling to come to terms with the fact that Mona4Reall is serious about her music business.



Popular music producer, Mix Master Garzy has described Mona as one of the most talented female musicians in Ghana.



In a recent interview with Kastle FM, Mix Master Garzy said that Mona4Reall is the perfect musician to sign with any major record label abroad because of her reputation, good looks, and large social media following.



“Right now if there’s a big record label outside coming to sign one of our female artistes they’ll consider is Hajia because she’s got huge numbers and following on social media. She has a proper management team that makes sure that things are put in place well and right now go to other countries they see her as number one because she has the brand and good looks.



“If Hajia didn’t start from the onset as an artiste and has gone to learn what makes her less of a musician and currently she’s one of the top female artistes in the system," Master Gazy told host Amansan Krakye.





Watch the latest episodes of our programmes below:









